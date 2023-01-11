Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes resident Daniel Schilling is a finalist in an international photography competition

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
January 11 2023 - 5:00pm
GLEN Innes resident Daniel Schilling will have his work judged on the world stage in an international photographer of the year competition.

