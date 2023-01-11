GLEN Innes resident Daniel Schilling will have his work judged on the world stage in an international photographer of the year competition.
The 37-year-old is a finalist with the Fair Play Media Group which runs its Red Carpet awards from the Netherlands.
READ MORE:
It supports independent artists worldwide in the music business and also has a section dedicated to photographers.
Schilling submitted photographs taken locally with his interest in historical buildings, landscapes and vintage items.
He has already had his work featured as a Cd Cover for an Australian Country Recording Artist and enjoys taking photos of performers at venues and concerts in the creative arts.
His photograph of local singer-songwriter Rachel Jillett was the "drawcard" for his nominated work.
"I've found out that I'm a finalist in a worldwide award which had 37 countries involved," Schilling said.
"It's a pretty big achievement for someone here in Glen Innes.
"All the photos that I sent in were taken locally, I'm pretty proud of that."
"I try to capture one-off images in my photography that no one else would have.
"My style is completely different to other people and I haven't come across anyone that doesn't like the way I shoot."
Schilling first picked up a camera in 2016 and now runs his RD's Photography business in Glen Innes
He has been a finalist multiple times in the Tamworth Country Music Festival photography awards and also covers local events including Anzac Day marches.
"I've really started hammering out my work over the last two years," Schilling said.
A spokesperson from the Red Carpet awards described what they are looking for in the overall winner.
"We give photographers the opportunity to present their work in between a lot of other nominees in art and music," they said.
"The jury wants to understand the language of the photographers - and analyse many different images.
"If everything fits in the total picture, they are on the right track."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.