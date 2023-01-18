The Deepwater Cup Races are back better than ever Advertising Feature

2022 Deepwater Cup Winner, One of the Kind, with owners Richard Montgomery, Robbie Davis and trainer Mitch Faulkner. File Picture

With three years including a washout, COVID cancellations, and races run under restrictions, 2023 promises to be a big year for the Deepwater Cup Races. With the six race program, including the coveted Deepwater Cup set to be held on January 21, Deepwater Race Club President, Doug Stevenson, said everything was on track for a great day.

"It's shaping up very well and we are on target for a full event this year," he said. "The weather has been good and we've graded the track a Good 4 at the moment."



2022 saw some solid fields, with trainer Mitch Faulkner taking out the Deepwater Cup with Courtney Bellamy on board One of the Kind. Doug said that the races this year will once again be well supported with the meeting offering $77,000 in prize money.



Courtney Bellamy rides One of the Kind to victory in the 2022 Deepwater Cup. Picture by Bradley Photographers

"We're expecting plenty of nominations for the day and given there is plenty of racing happening around the region, including the Glenn Innes races a fortnight from Deepwater's, we think quite a few will be backing up," he said. "Our prize money has increased from last year which is fantastic and it is good to see Racing NSW increasing prize money across the state to help people involved on all levels."



While the Deepwater Cup is the main race of the day, Doug said that the Ellen and Noel Sullivan, Maiden Plate is also one to keep an eye on. "The Maiden Plate is a great race and usually offers up a few horses and jockeys that can go on and do well," he said. "Of course all the races will be strongly contested and we would like to thank all of our sponsors, especially Deepwater Brewing, for making the day possible."

The Deepwater Cup Races will be held on Saturday, January 21. Gates open at 10am, with the first race set to jump at 1.30pm. The last races will run at approximately 5pm and will be followed by the Fashions on the Field competition and live music from Fugarwie.

