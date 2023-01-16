Glen Innes Examiner
Builder for new hospital revealed

Updated January 18 2023 - 11:52am, first published January 17 2023 - 8:52am
Sundar Thava, Michelle Whiteley, Stephen Joyce, MP Adam Marshall, Mayor Rob Banham and Theresa Carseldine outside the hospital. Picture supplied

Construction company Hutchison Builders had been appointed by NSW Health to deliver the new $50 million Glen Innes Hospital and $8.5 million Ambulance Station.

