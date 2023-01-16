Builder for new hospital revealed

Construction company Hutchison Builders had been appointed by NSW Health to deliver the new $50 million Glen Innes Hospital and $8.5 million Ambulance Station.
Making the announcement alongside Mayor Rob Banham and local health staff last week, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said construction was scheduled to get underway on both projects on 30 January.
"This is another huge and positive step forward for these two crucial Glen Innes health projects, which have been a long time coming," Mr Marshall said.
"The community will be very excited to see machinery on the hospital site and soil being moved, marking the start of construction on these once-in-a-generation builds. Both projects will be underway simultaneously, making the hospital block a literal hive of construction activity."
Mr Marshall said the first stage of the hospital would see enabling works to remove the old and abandoned nurses quarters building, preparing the ground at the rear of the existing hospital, ready for the new build.
"The new $50 million Glen Innes Hospital will be built on the corner of Ferguson and Macquarie Streets and provide a purpose-built facility offering flexible clinical services and contemporary models of care including emergency, medical imaging, maternity, birthing, community health, inpatient unit, as well as administration areas for staff," Mr Marshall said.
"It will contain 29 inpatient beds, eight consult rooms for GPs and other specialists and allied health professionals, new maternity birthing suites, operating theatre and five day surgery chairs, just to name a few of the features."
Co-located on the hospital campus, the new Glen Innes Ambulance Station will feature internal parking for up to six emergency ambulance vehicles, administration, office areas and staff amenities, logistics and storage areas, staff parking and relief accommodation and an internal wash bay.
"It made sense to everyone ... that a location for a new ambulance station is included on hospital grounds where nurses, doctors and paramedics can support each other," the MP said.
