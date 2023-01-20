KIDS from Glen Innes and surrounding areas will attend an Indigenous youth camp to strengthen their cultural roots.
Dave Widders and Phil Winzer will facilitate the overnight camp with a range of local aboriginal leaders sharing their experiences and knowledge.
READ MORE:
There will be workshops with arts, crafts and dancing while mapping out a cultural identity and connection to the land.
It is a free event at The Willows with presenters and support crew from the local area.
"It's about helping kids feel connected to their culture, identity and understanding how they fit in," Mr Winzer said.
"There is a chance for them to grow in confidence while they're out in the bush.
"It's under adult supervision, but they'll see the belief we have in them.
"Hopefully they walk away with a stronger sense of connection to their culture and how far their families spread across the region.
"There is a set of core values of love, respect and humility central to aboriginal culture that we like to reinforce, too."
"It's about developing a stronger connection to country and looking after the land they live on."
The camp will run on Monday and Tuesday and should hold the kids in good stead before heading back to school.
It is for kids aged 10 to 18-years-old with a pickup point for kids on Monday at the Glen Innes Land Council at 10am.
"The timing is great because they can go back into school with a different outlook and fresh perspective on the year ahead with their relationships with the community," Mr Winzer said.
"Some of the kids might be new to town or not had a chance to make new friends yet, but we will be able to help them make those connections and feel the support around them."
The camp is being supported by Aboriginal Affairs, Ngoorabul Lands, Armajun Aboriginal Health Service, Glen Innes Council and the NSW Government.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.