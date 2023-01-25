Character filled bungalow

Glen Innes Examiner's Property of the Week, Thursday, January 26: 248 Meade Street, Glen Innes:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 248 Meade Street.
When you step into 248 Meade Street you can feel the character and charm. Built in 1955 and constructed from Cypress Pine, the property is a prime example of authentic character blended with modern style.
The lounge room features large windows that gaze to the front yard and a stylish fireplace centres the western wall. The rear open plan living area features dark timber floorboards that extend from the living area to the kitchen, and offers a second fireplace and Fujitsu air conditioning to maintain comfort all year round.
The kitchen is fully electric with modern appliances including a Smeg Oven, Miele Cooktop and rangehood and a Teco Dishwasher. The home features four generous bedrooms, with large built in-robes provided in three of them. The home has two bathrooms, with the main providing a spa bath and stylish vanity to compliment the character of the home.
Outside the home, the rear deck provides the ideal location as it harnesses the sun and provides a beautiful outlook over the well established garden. With access to the rear deck via the open plan living area, it allows people on the deck to seamlessly interact with people inside the home.
Set on a large 2023 square metre block, the potential for further improvement is expansive.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.