Christianity in Australia's early days of white settlement

When the First Fleet arrived in Port Jackson in 1788, it was clear that Christianity had not been at the top of the list of priorities of those who had ordered the establishment of a penal colony in NSW. Only one Bible was aboard. It belonged to the sole chaplain of the colony, Rev. Richard Johnson.
Johnson found himself constantly pushing against the expectations of the colonial hierarchy.
Rather than the message of forgiveness in Jesus, the pressure was always to act as nothing more than the colony's harsh, moral policeman. The first church building in the colony was only erected once Johnson himself, not the British government, was able to bear the expense.
Maybe none of this should surprise us. After all, NSW was designed to be a harsh place. Many people back in Britain argued that to try and reform its inhabitants was futile. Famously, the efforts of men like Governor Macquarie to develop this new society into something more than a prison were often vigorously opposed.
Thankfully, the boats of the first fleet carried people who saw life a little differently. One such character was Thomas Arndell.
Born on the 4th of March 1753, the son of Anthony and Elizabeth, Arndell was 35 when he set sail for NSW. His Patent of Appointment issued by the command of His Majesty King George III commissioned him to be "Assistant Surgeon to the Settlement within our Territory called New South Wales" and was dated 25 October 1786.
Travelling aboard the Friendship, Arndell was one of seven assistant surgeons to the new settlement and was soon given charge of a hospital in Parramatta. Clearly a man of great ability, Arndell contributed enormously to the colony. However, it is significant to note that he was also a man motivated by the Christian faith, which he held dear.
Baptised in May 1753 in the Anglican parish of Kington, Herefordshire, evidence of Arndell's Christian commitment is seen in the fact that the first regular church services in the Portland Head area were held in his home. He also paid five pounds a year towards the cost and maintenance of the Ebenezer school and Presbyterian Church, the oldest church in Australia in which regular services are still held.
Shaped by this faith, Arndell would do much to enrich the lives of those within the fledgeling settlement. For example, in 1798, he was appointed, along with Rev Samuel Marsden, to conduct an inquiry into the state of farming around Parramatta. The report showed both men to be much more sympathetic to the problems of small-scale farmers than many of their contemporaries.
When in 1806, floods rose to within 18 inches of his home at Cattai, it was Arndell who organised flood relief for local residents. He built the first windmill in the Hawkesbury district for grinding flour and, throughout his life, sought to establish good relationships with the Indigenous peoples in neighbouring areas.
Once in NSW, Arndell would spend the remainder of his life in his new land, dying on 2 May 1821 after a painful illness of five weeks. His funeral was conducted by the Reverend Samuel Marsden on 6 May at St Matthew's Church, Windsor.
Of course, the arrival of the first fleet on 26th January 1788, and all that has flowed from that moment, is a complicated topic. While there is much to celebrate about the nation that we all benefit from these 235 years later, there is also plenty to mourn about how it came about.
Yet I am thankful that on those boats, people like Thomas Arndell, motivated by a deep trust in the Lord Jesus, sought to play their part as individuals in helping to build so much of what is good about Australia.
