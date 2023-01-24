Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our History

Crommelin House in Glen Innes to make way for new hospital

By Eve Chappell
Updated January 25 2023 - 2:02pm, first published January 24 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crommelin House cost £100,000 and was originally a nurses quarters before being used by Community Health. Picture supplied

Soon former nurses' quarters, Crommelin House, will be razed to make way for the building of our new 29-bed, $50,000,000 Glen Innes hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.