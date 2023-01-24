Soon former nurses' quarters, Crommelin House, will be razed to make way for the building of our new 29-bed, $50,000,000 Glen Innes hospital.
This will be the third public hospital to be built in Glen Innes.
The original one opened in 1877 as six bed men's ward and was extended many times until 1956 when the present Taylor Street hospital opened.
READ MORE:
The Old Hospital and Old Nurses Home now form The Land of the Beardies Museum and Research Centre, run by the Glen Innes Historical Society, custodians of the history of the town and district.
A 'new hospital' had been promised by the Minister of Health as early as 1936 when he opened the new Female Ward. However, it was not until 1951 that work began, and the building of the hospital and Crommelin House Nurses Home by Clementson's was a drawn-out business.
The new nurses quarters, for which the first brick was laid by Hospital Board president Jack Tratt on March 4, 1952, had 80 bedrooms for nursing staff; Matron Isaac's flat on the western end.
It opened in 1955 before the hospital was finished and, at Frank Mackenzie's suggestion, was named in honour of former Matron, Beatrice Crommelin MBE.
Jeannie Ross Fraser's History of the Glen Innes Hospital mentions Matron Crommelin.
"Well regarded by the medical profession and adored by the patients for her selfless service and inspiration."
Lt Col Michael Bruxner opened Crommelin House in front of a crowd of 500 including 30 former nurses. (I was present at the opening of both buildings).
George Kerr, president of the hospital board, said it was an event of the greatest significance in the historical progress of Glen Innes.
Crommelin House cost £100,000 plus £12,000 for the polished Pacific maple furniture and fittings; there was a recreation room on each floor. Sister Sullivan was Home Sister.
Later the building was used by Community Health until that department was transferred to the hospital in 2002.
We would really appreciate any photos and reminiscences about Crommelin House and that 'new' 1956, but soon to be 'old, hospital'.
Very soon there is to be a group photo for nurses who stayed there and anyone with any connection to Crommelin House ie any other staff, board members, community health etc. Phone the hospital on (02) 6739 0200 to register and for further details.
