Rosemary Curtis OAM has been helping her community in Glen Innes for more than 60 years.
It is this contribution that has been recognised through the award of a Medal of the Order of Australia in the 2023 Australia Day honours list.
"I've always helped people my whole life, beginning from when I had to hide my younger siblings from welfare during the 50s," Ms Curtis said.
Australia Day honours for the Northern Tablelands:
"Black or white, it doesn't matter. If you've needed a safe place to stay, food, a lift, I've always been there for my community."
Raised in Tingha and Mungindi, she has helped provide local Indigenous families with housing and helped eradicate tuberculosis in the area.
As a director on the Pathfinders Board for 10 years Ms Curtis has also been able to influence decisions that improve the lives of Indigenous people in the areas they work.
"Education, employment, refuge and cultural connection are all important," she said.
Pathfinders operates a broad suite of programs, projects and services aiming to improve the quality of life and wellbeing for children, youth and families in the local community.
The Order of Australia Medal came as a surprise to the Glen Innes stalwart.
"I was shocked but really chuffed that someone had taken the time to nominate me for this honour," Ms Curtis said. "Do I deserve this? Wow!"
She thanked a very long list of supporters in all of the communities where she has lived, including in and around Glen Innes/Ngoorabul.
"The list is really, really long," Ms Curtis said.
"I have to start with my family - I couldn't do it without them.
"And then of course, the CEO of Pathfinders, Alan Brennan, along with local council staff, and councillors, politicians, and members of the communities," she said.
