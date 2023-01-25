Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Australia Day honours list: Rosemary Curtis receives OAM

January 25 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosemary Curtis OAM has been helping her community for more than 60 years. Picture supplied

Rosemary Curtis OAM has been helping her community in Glen Innes for more than 60 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.