$113,500 boost for this year's Celtic Festival

WITH planning well underway for this year's Year of Scotland Glen Innes Celtic Festival, organisers received a huge boost on Tuesday.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall announced $113,500 in State Government funding to help add some extra haggis to year's event, in the form of top line performers and a sporting personality.
"This year's Celtic Festival promises to be the biggest and best yet," Mr Marshall said.
With the 2023 event celebrating Scotland, organisers report 13 pipe bands have already registered for the festival and that Glen Innes will host the national pipe band championships during the festival - a first for Glen Innes.
The main street and Town Square will be jam packed with visitors and performers, with the festival having a strong family-friendly focus thus year with the addition of highland ponies and cows, marches and even kilted yoga.
"With this funding organisers will attract a number of Scottish artists and performers and also a high-profile sporting personality of Scottish heritage," Mr Marshall said.
"I've heard a rumour it's tennis champion Andy Murray, fresh off his Australian Open tilt, but it's just a rumour at this stage."
He said the money will also go toward improving disability access including building a pathway around the stones so that everyone can enjoy the event.
"Attracting around 5,000 visitors each year, this festival will provide an enormous shot-in-the-arm to the Glen Innes economy and I cannot wait!"
Glen Innes Severn Council Mayor Rob Banham said he was delighted to receive support from the State Government for what has become the biggest event for our area.
"Some of this grant will go towards engaging high-profile entertainers, sporting identities, international performers and performers with Scottish heritage and traditions," Cr Banham said.
"This will give our festival a real infusion of authenticity and increase the desirability to attend during this very special Year of Scotland.
"This will also include activities for improved mental health, inclusivity and wellbeing with the rest of the grant monies going toward increasing the experience for people attending," he said.
