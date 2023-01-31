It's been a hard few years for most young riders with the drought, followed by the coronavirus pandemic, wreaking havoc on pony club activities.
Despite this, Emmaville's small club has grown extensively in the last few years.
Eight years ago, the club had around 15 participants in their annual camp and now that number has grown to 42.
And with the growth in members, there's been an increase in the activities on offer.
The most recent camp in early January saw outside instructors join the club.
A spokesperson from the club said they had everything from horseball to dressage.
"Francisco Campeo and he instructed the kids on horseball which was so much fun," they said.
"It was another sport that you can do. They got better as they went on. Francisco was really good and energetic."
They also had Inverell's Pauline Thompson instruct the showjumping, Anna Fullerton take on the dressage, Royce Dando give lessons in horsemanship and Luke Bennett cover campdrafting.
The club told the Examiner a large portion of the club's cohort are pre-teen members which has helped with the numbers.
They believe the increase in numbers is due to the laidback feel of the club with more emphasis on participation than prizes.
The end of the camp saw the gymkhana and presentation.
Highlights included a new trophy for the most improved member.
The Bernie Drew Memorial Trophy was named after one of the club's founding members. Bernie's son Bob presented the inaugural award to Ella Lacey.
The grand champion rider trophy was awarded to long-term member Chloe Klingner.
