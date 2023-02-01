Vale Peter Campbell: He served country and community well

Peter Campbell was remembered at a funeral service on Tuesday as a man who served his country and community well.
The local man, who served with the 19 National Service Training Battalion from April 27, 1954 and then the 34 Company Royal Australian Army Service Corps from August 3 1954.
He was awarded the Australian Defence Medal Anniversary of National Service 1951-1972 Medal.
Peter worked with AMP Insurance in Glen Innes for many years and was a kind and caring man that did his utmost to give to the Glen Innes community.
He always had a kind word to say to everyone and always enquiring, and more importantly, remembering people's family members names and a little about everyone.
Peter was an Executive Trustee for the Glen Innes Sub-Branch for 25 plus-years, until his health deteriorated. He contributed to the Sub-Branch with enthusiasm and attended nearly every meeting as well as support the Sub-Branch through actions and deeds.
In 2022, he became very unwell and needed to resign from his Executive position, but that did not stop him helping, even though we knew it was nearly impossible for him. But the thought and verbal support was evident.
Peter was a member of a large family and many organisations in Glen Innes.
His brother, Allan, also a member of the Glen Innes Sub-Branch and NASHOS President, said that he was saddened by his brother's passing but said "Peter had enough of the suffering, and he is now at peace".
"I can imagine Peter getting to the pearly gates, nodding with a wink at Saint Peter and enquiring about his health and then, when he meets his maker, it will be said 'Well done good and faithful servant',"
Peter James Campbell will be remembered as a gentle, generous, and kind man who served his community well.
His funeral service was held at the Anglican Church, followed by interment at the Glen Innes Lawn Cemetery.
He was 89 and survived by wife Coral.
He was father of Aaron, Brant and Tamara, grandfather of Finn, eldest brother of Allan, Isabel (dec), Malcolm (dec), Rita (dec), Angus (dec), Graham, Colleen, and Colin.
