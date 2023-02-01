NSW Blues State of Origin coach Brad Fittler, NSW Sky Blues coach Kylie Hilder and media identity and Gotcha4Life founder Gus Worland are set to return Glen Innes next week as part of their regular Hogs for the Homeless tour.
They'll start with a clinic at Kerry Mead Park from 4.30pm on Wednesday before heading to the Glen Innes Services club for a Mental Fitness workshop.
The tour sets about bringing important messages regarding mental health to kids in the bush.
The last time they visited, Fittler spoke of the dangers of social media as well as the importance of breathing, meditation and nutrition while Worland educated the students on how speaking to a close mate about problems in life can help.
Since its inception, Hogs For The Homeless has raised almost $760,000 for Youth Off The Streets, while thousands of balls have been provided to children and dozens of communities visited.
You can register for the clinic by visiting mysideline and searching for the NSWRL Hogs clinic.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
