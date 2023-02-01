The Glen Innes Show renowned as 'The Royal of the North' runs from Friday, February 10 to Sunday, February 12.
It will be vastly different to the first show held on an unfenced paddock at the rear of the Public School in 1870.
With no established buildings, the only protection was from some randomly strung up tarpaulins.
The Glen Innes Show Society had been formed in conjunction with the Inverell Show in 1869.
Our showground was built on Crown Land in 1874 and for a few years shows alternated between Glen Innes and Inverell. After 1876 the decision was made for each stage their own.
My first memories of the Show are in the 1950s when my mother, Carlie Cameron, provided morning tea at the sheep pavilion, water being boiled in a four-gallon tin with an immersion heater.
Sheep judges, stewards and competitors were joined by those associated with the wool section - including a sandy haired young Dundee wool classer.
The Ladies Auxiliary didn't commence show catering until 1958.
Another memory is of bluntly designed Holden cars parked round the ring with boots raised providing picnic fare.
Going back 100 years to the 1923 show, which was held at the end of a long dry drought, and it was reported 'more rain fell than was necessary to lay the dust.'
The committee of 40 men was led by President Colin Campbell with George Alfred Priest as his secretary and the luncheon booth was run by the Hospital Auxiliary.
Many show goers would have come in by horse drawn vehicles and perhaps stayed at the hotels in town - Tattersalls being the one that would often have lists of guests staying that week published in the personal columns in the Examiner.
In 1923 there were advertisements for films being shown in the Town Hall especially for show week, Bill Hughes' book It Just Goes to Show plots the history of the development of our showground to the magnificent place it is today and where there have at times been 100 on the committee.
Federation style buildings, some designed by architect Frederick O'Connor, are clustered round the ring and numerous shade trees are a boon.
The historical society will again have an historic photograph display - highlighting the sesquicentenary of the Municipality, and the museum's upcoming Boyd paintings exhibition.
