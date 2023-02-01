Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Rich history of Glen Innes Show | History Matters

By Eve Chappell
Updated February 1 2023 - 11:51am, first published 11:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the hardworking ladies of the Show Auxiliary in 1988 (from left) Elva Chappell, Nita Sloman and Grace Smith. Picture supplied

The Glen Innes Show renowned as 'The Royal of the North' runs from Friday, February 10 to Sunday, February 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.