More than 170 performers will be part of a new attraction at the Glen Innes Show this weekend.
This is a major change for what is locally known as the 'new pavilion'.
Half the available area will become a stage for a non-stop concert whilst the area for local artisans and trade stalls will be retained.
It will involve the performances of 170 talented local musicians dancers and vocalists, amateur and professional, ranging in age from five years to adults, from 5pm to 8.30pm Friday and Saturday from 10am to 8.30pm.
Just like many of the other participants in the local show, these artists will be offering their performances as free entertainment.
Lindy Alt, with the full support of the Show Society, has designed and organized an amazing selection of acts, involving the best of local performance groups and individuals.
This is a something new for the Glen Innes Show and will enable patrons to wander in, sit down, have a cup of coffee and watch as many of the different acts as they wish.
It is also an opportunity for the Glen Innes community to see and connect with what is available for anyone interested in becoming involved in local music, song and dance activities - child or adult.
The performances will come under the following headings:
Dance segments: Star Avenue Dance Centre, In2Dance Hip Hop groups, Jacaranda Highland Dancers, Glen Innes High School Dance Team, Red Range School Dance.
Queen tribute segment: Glen Innes High School Dancers, Glen Innes Arts Council Musical Dancers.
Culture Connection segment:Filo Momshies, Bob Blair, Shimmy in the Glen, Larin Fusion and Bollywood numbers.
Music segments - Vocals and Guitar: The Abbeys, Catie Turner and Dylan McKean, Rachel Jillet, Beau Yarnold, Owen Windred.
Glen Innes High School Music Elective Student segments: from years 9 to 12.
