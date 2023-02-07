Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our History

Congratulations to the Glen Innes CWA

By Eve Chappell
Updated February 8 2023 - 8:58am, first published 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The baby health centre in the CWA Mountain Home with Sister Margaret Gillies and Mrs M Cartan in the late 1940s.

When members of the Glen Innes Country Women's Association came to the museum archives seeking history and photographs of their 100 years of service it brought back many memories from over 70 years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.