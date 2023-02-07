When members of the Glen Innes Country Women's Association came to the museum archives seeking history and photographs of their 100 years of service it brought back many memories from over 70 years ago.
My sister and I used to accompany our mother to the meetings in the Mountain Home, street stalls on the corner of Bourke and Grey Streets, garden parties etc.
The first branch president in 1923 was Mrs Elizabeth Blessing, wife of dentist Dr Walter Blessing.
Helen Townsend says in Serving the Country, The history of the Country Women's Association of New South Wales: "The CWA was formed out of desperate need. Country women were fighting isolation, an appalling lack of health facilities and the constraints of a male dominated society.
"These women realised they had nowhere to turn but themselves - and the result was staggering."
This result was clearly evident in Glen Innes - in the first 12 months the organisation is reported to have sent £50 to Enngonia for a Bush Nurse and £15 pounds to CWA in Sydney for furnishing Seaside Homes.
As well they raised £128 pounds for the Glen Innes Hospital and established and furnished the first Country Women's Association Club, in Glen Innes, renting a cottage on the corner of Wentworth Street and East Avenue. The club membership was 2/6 a year.
In 1924 they purchased a nearby cottage for £625 pounds and improved the facilities in the seven-rooms to also provide rest rooms.
That year 206 women used the rooms, including 82 expectant mothers and 13 ill women.
It was so well used by expectant mothers and children from hotter climates that the accommodation had to be enlarged.
The branch operated from there until 1930 when the Wentworth Street CWA Mountain Home was opened.
This was the first residential Country Women's club rooms and as a state project also received outside funds.
Glen Innes Younger Set furnished the Baby Health Centre which occupied three rooms in the home.
A beautifully crafted Illuminated address was given to Mrs Blessing by the town when she left the district in 1925. It is rare in that it contains the signatures of 158 local women.
It will be on display with other memorabilia and photographs at the CWA Centenary Celebration luncheon in the Town Hall on February 27.
