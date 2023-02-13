All the fun of the annual show returned to the Glen Innes Showground over the weekend, pulling in a huge number of exhibits and competitors across the events.
The three-day show took over the showground from Friday, February 10 and wrapped up on Sunday, February 12.
With large numbers through the gates across all three days, Show President Scott Brown described the event as well received and well supported.
"It was another fantastic show. Well done to all of the community," he said.
Mr Brown said last weekend's show will be his last as president and it was good to go out on a high note.
This year, the Show introduced live dancing by local dance groups and music supplied by local musicians.
Mr Brown said this was well received, with almost all of the seating full for the live music and dancing shows across the weekend.
Three young ladies contested the 2023 Young Woman Competition, with Jessica Trow winning the title
The Show also received strong numbers across the riding and campdraft events, Mr Brown said, with near record numbers across several events.
He also reported close to record numbers in the cattle events, record numbers of competitors in the woodchop and show jumping events.
Visitors to the show were able to watch some of the best shearers in Australia compete, alongside some Australian champions in the woodchop event.
The shearing competition was won by Daniel McIntyre.
Brock Everingham won the 'Bill Kirkby Memorial' Grand Prix Show Jump along with the Open 6 Bar Jump event and the 'Col Sheedy Memorial' Puissance
The pavilion was well stocked and attended with a high level of arts and craft and wool on display, Mr Brown said.
"Everything was well received and well supported by the community of Glen Innes," he said.
With COVID restrictions eased and good weather, Mr Brown said the weekend turned out well and in favour of the organisers.
Coming up next for the Show Society is the Spring Show Jumping in October, followed by the December Campdraft / Rodeo.
