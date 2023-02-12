The National Party never intended to work towards the net-zero commitment it signed onto last election, despite accepting huge funding commitments in return for public endorsement.
That's according to then-leader and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, who made the revelation at a campaign event in Orange this month.
"I'll give you the actual truth of what we got out of the [net-zero by 2050 announcement]. It was about $35 billion," he told party faithful.
"We absolutely ripped it home in that deal and we never committed that we would support 2050. We just said it was a 'target'. So is my dart board."
The Liberal and National parties announced a policy to achieve net-zero over the next three decades in the lead up to 2022's federal election.
Suggestions the word "target" made it non-binding - as now argued Mr Joyce - were repeatedly refuted by -then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison during the election campaign.
"Our commitment to net zero by 2050 is a commitment of the Australian government ... it is the government's absolute policy," he said at the time.
The National Party received significant funds for regional electorates in return for backing the policy. These were not carried over by the Labor Party when it won government.
Fractions in the Coalition emerged over the pact and several Nationals publicly criticised it, but but few high-ranking members have been as explicit about their intended non-observance until now.
The recent comments from Barnaby Joyce came during a campaign event at the Remington Hotel in Orange ahead of the 2023 NSW election.
Barnaby Joyce is no longer leader of the National Party. He represents the Division of New England.
