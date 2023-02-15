A DECLINE in health services in the region is driving Yvonne Langenberg ahead of the NSW state election
Ms Langenberg has been endorsed as Labor's candidate for the state seat of Northern Tablelands at the upcoming March poll, and she is calling on her 35 years experience as a registered nurse in intensive care wards.
She said Labor will respond to a review of the funding model for the local health district.
READ MORE:
"Labor will implement recommendations of the rural health inquiry with community consultation by NSW Health and the local health district," Ms Lagenberg said.
"It's been neglected for such a long time and we will see where the gaps in our services are."
Ms Langenberg welcomed the challenge of taking on Nationals candidate Adam Marshall, who has held the seat since a by-election in 2013.
In 2019 he was returned with a resounding majority of first preference votes.
"I'm asking people what has Adam Marshall really delivered for our area in the last 10 years," she said.
"Our health services have steadily deteriorated and that wasn't because of COVID-19.
"People have to understand that a new hospital doesn't mean there has been an improvement in services at all.
"Just because you have a new building does not mean the services will improve because they haven't, and we've seen that at Armidale."
Her other main focus for the election is on education and small business.
"Education is a major focus and Labor will convert 10,000 temporary positions into permanent teaching roles," she said.
With husband Stephen, Ms Langenberg has three children, one of whom is doing post-graduate studies at the University of New England (UNE), and grandchildren who attend local public schools.
She has been involved with the Biodiversity Trust, and says the preservation of koalas in the local area is of "particular concern".
She also has experience as a small business owner, running a local book store at Armidale.
"I care about the social and economic growth in our communities - the need to encourage small and medium sized businesses, especially manufacturing, to set up here to widen and deepen our local economy, the importance of social services, an active arts community, and a place where everyone is welcomed," she said.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.