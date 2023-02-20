Glen Innes Examiner
New England has secured single employer model to attract doctors

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated February 22 2023 - 9:34am, first published February 20 2023 - 1:16pm
New England locals have had a massive win after months pushing to have junior doctors seamlessly employed across hospitals and medical practices.

