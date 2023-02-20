Can you solve mystery of this local wedding?

Who is the couple in this March 1905 wedding photo?
We only know their great-great-great granddaughter Belinda Hardmann wore a reproduction.
The original wedding dress is part of Astrid Scheer's 'Here Comes the Bride' gorgeous exhibition also opening at 6pm on March 4.
Other weddings in this exhibition include those of Beryl Foot and Lionel Smith in 1944; Ivy Tickle and Ernest Donnelly, 1913; Margaret Thomas and Denis Russell, 1956; Gaye Wallace and Darryl Clibborn, 1982; Gwen Bell and Roger Hyatt, 1942; Judy O'Brien and Ambrose Seagrave, 1959; Christina Hutchison and David Lynn in 1908.
READ MORE:
Christina's frock was worn later by Heather Lynn when she married Douglas Abbott 1946.
Times have changed.
No longer are the banns read in the church - that announcement on three consecutive Sundays that the wedding was planned to take place - to inform anyone who knew of any impediments to the marriage.
Ministers did not just marry people, they 'United in bonds of wedlock, or 'Tied the nuptial knot', which often happened under a huge floral bell which hung over the bridal party.
Some weddings happened only after years of a protracted engagement until the suitor's prospects were deemed by his future father-in-law to be sufficient to capably support his daughter.
With a long engagement the bride had more time to prepare her glory box/bottom drawer and assemble her trousseau of clothes: usually making and embroidering nightgowns etc., collecting household linen, hemming dusters and tea towels and so on and squirrelling it all away perhaps in a fragrant camphor wood chest.
Early reports of the weddings in the Examiner could be fulsome, describing the frocks, listing the gifts, or reporting, 'numerous and useful' or 'numerous and costly', even listing the guests.
In the wedding photos the groom was often seated and the bride, standing.
Explanations for this include - the bride wants to show off her gown to its best advantage, her corsets, so tight she cannot sit down, and the groom is wearing uncomfortably tight new shoes in place of his customary boots - and he is the head of the household.
Receptions were held at home, or venues such as Tattersalls, the Town Hall, Hunts, the Supreme, Rose Room, and Sapphire Room.
A wedding often was timed so the happy couple could catch the train for their honeymoon.
