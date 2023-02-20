It helps to know what you are looking at.
The Wall Street Journal recently published the story of Anthony Ayers.
In 1995, Mr Ayers was holidaying in England when he wandered into a little countryside antique shop. While in there, a dusty old painting caught his eye.
The amateur artist had a feeling he was looking at something special. The shop owner claimed the painting was possibly even a renaissance era piece. Ayers quickly hit the phone to scrounge together the $30,000 needed to buy the piece. His friends came to the party, and he flew back to Chicago with his treasure.
The painting depicts the infant Jesus, Mary, his mother, alongside John the baptist and his mother, Elizabeth. I've looked at a few pictures online, and it looks like a stunning piece of art. However, I suspect that those photographs may not do it justice.
Once home, Mr Ayers became obsessed with trying to understand the origins of his purchase. Who painted it? How old was it? What was its actual value? He was convinced it was something special, more special than the $30,000 price tag it had come with, but he couldn't have imagined just how special it would prove to be. In time Ayers became convinced that the painting had been the work of Raphael (the artist, not the ninja turtle).
Raphael is considered one of the greatest painters of the Italian Renaissance.
The last Raphael work to be auctioned, a sketch titled Head of a Muse, sold for $48 million at auction in 2009. Since then, Da Vinci's Salvator Mundi has managed to collect $450 million in 2017, significantly raising market expectations for sales of this kind. What might the true worth of Mr Ayers' $30,000 purchase prove if Raphael could have been responsible for it?
When I read the article, I immediately thought of a story told by the baby in the painting. The story was of a man who found a treasure in a field. Realising the great value, the man buried the treasure, went and sold every possession he had, then found the owner of the field and bought it from him, all to secure the treasure as his own.
In one sense, Anthony Ayers had done what the man in Jesus' story had done. He was willing to beg and borrow to find money that he did not have to secure a treasure of far greater worth than all he had.
In his story, Jesus meant for us to understand that he is the treasure worth pursuing at any cost. If countless millions of people had not believed Christ's claims, art such as the painting Mr Ayers had found would never have been inspired. Yet if his claims are true, that would make gaining the real Jesus infinitely more valuable than Da Vinci's work, Raphael's work, or any other piece of art that Jesus had inspired.
Sadly, Anthony Ayers died last year at just 64. Whatever the painting's true value proves to be, he will not personally benefit from it. Instead, his wife, along with those who have poured around half a million dollars into funding the efforts to verify the painting's origins, will benefit from it. Possibly to the tune of tens, if not hundreds, of millions of dollars!
Still, if the painting proves to be the work of Raphael, you would have to say that Ayers managed to spot a treasure even greater than he had first imagined.
Part of me wishes I could have been the one capable of spotting that treasure and knowing enough to make sure I made it my own.
But much more than the painting, I am glad to have worked out that the baby represented in the painting is infinitely more valuable. I'm glad to have worked out what I am looking at!
