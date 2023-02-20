Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Comment: Anthony Ayers and suspected Raphael painting of Jesus, Mary, John the baptist and his mother Elizabeth

By David Robinson
Updated February 22 2023 - 1:12pm, first published February 20 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wall Street Journal published the story of the painting bought by Anthony Ayers in 1995.

It helps to know what you are looking at.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.