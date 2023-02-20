Once home, Mr Ayers became obsessed with trying to understand the origins of his purchase. Who painted it? How old was it? What was its actual value? He was convinced it was something special, more special than the $30,000 price tag it had come with, but he couldn't have imagined just how special it would prove to be. In time Ayers became convinced that the painting had been the work of Raphael (the artist, not the ninja turtle).