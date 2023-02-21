What has traditionally been a welcoming for new year 7 students became an event for the whole Glen Innes High School community.
The school opened its gates to welcome all students and their families back for the beginning of the school year on Wednesday, February 15.
Historically this event has been an invitation for the Year 7 students and their families, but the school P&C encouraged the open invitation to all students Years 7-12 and their families by providing a very popular catering by SmoKING Barbeque.
Almost 100 students, teachers, and their families were there.
Principal Adam Forrester welcomed everyone and encouraged students and parents to explore the school, which allowed parents to check out where different classroom were, the facilities that the students have onsite and the many projects that are currently in progress.
This includes the redevelopment of the school oval and the undercover basketball courts and resurfacing.
The GIHS P&C facilitated this event to try and encourage a reconnection after the last few years with the school, the students and their families/careers.
Beyond providing dinner and a casual environment to meet staff of the school the GIHS P&C spoke of the P&C upcoming years projects.
The school is currently working on upgrading the Old Hall into a performance centre - with new roof, levelling of the stage and addition of kitchen and bathroom facilities to the side.
The P&C plan on supporting this upgrade with lighting, new curtains, retractable seating, and a new grand piano. This will be done with existing funds, applying for local grants, and fundraising.
A fundraising campaign for the piano was also launched at the evening. An old set of piano keys has been very generously mounted by the Glen Innes Shed. Each of the 84 keys are to be silently auctioned.
The winners name will be engraved on the corresponding key and will be mounted on the wall near the piano in the performance centre on completion.
If you have an interest in supporting the fundraising by bidding on a key for the grand piano, please email gleninneshighschool@pandcaffiliate.org.au.
