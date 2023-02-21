Glen Innes Examiner
Two timber bridges to be replaced near Deepwater and Dundee

By Newsroom
Updated February 22 2023 - 9:14am, first published 9:05am
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and Glen Innes Severn Council mayor Rob Banham inspect the old timber Deepwater River Bridge, which will soon be replaced with a new concrete structure. Picture supplied

Two timber bridges near Deepwater and Dundee will be replaced, with the state government providing more than $560,000.

