Two timber bridges to be replaced near Deepwater and Dundee

Two timber bridges near Deepwater and Dundee will be replaced, with the state government providing more than $560,000.
The funding, provided from the NSW Fixing Country Bridges program, will enable Glen Innes Severn Council to completely replace Sunset Road Bridge, near Dundee, and Deepwater River Bridge on Coxs Road, near Deepwater.
"These two ageing and rotting 60-year-old timber bridges will be replaced with new stronger concrete structures," Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said.
"This is excellent news for local residents, especially farmers, who reply on these bridges to get produce in and off their properties."
He said given their condition, it wouldn't have been too much longer and council would have been forced to place load limits on these bridges, or close them altogether.
"Replacing them will save ratepayers significant funds on maintenance, but also ensure safe trips for all motorists," he said.
Glen Innes Severn Council Mayor Rob Banham welcomed the funding.
"This is a really positive result for the community," Cr Banham said.
"These bridges would have to be replaced in the next few years, so this funding means council can use its funds somewhere else for other projects, but also that we can bring the replacement forward.
"Council is grateful for this financial support."
