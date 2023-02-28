Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Why Minerama has become an annual event in Glen Innes

By Eve Chappell
Updated March 1 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Why Minerama has become a local annual event

Minerama, based at the Showground, will be held 10,11,12 March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.