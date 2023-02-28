Why Minerama has become a local annual event

Minerama, based at the Showground, will be held 10,11,12 March.
EC Sommerlad's 1922 'Land of the Beardies' gives a good description of why we hold such an event.
"Probably nowhere else in the whole of Australia can so wide a range of minerals and precious stone be found as in New England.
"Amongst precious metals occurring are tin, bismuth, molybdenite, wolfram, manganese, gold, silver lead zinc, antimony, copper, cobalt, and nickel, besides bauxite (from which aluminum is made), and ferrous oxide (red ochre) now being used in the manufacture of local paints."
To which add sapphires.
The Emmaville Mining Museum situated in one of the world's richest mineral belts contains numerous collections of gems and minerals including the renowned Curnow collection and is a popular magnet for 'rockhounds' of all descriptions - gemologists, geologists, fossickers etc.
Scant attention was taken of Rev WB Clark's discovery of tin in 1853.
So, it is said the discovery of tin dates to 1860s with a large deposit found at Elsmore which smelted by a very basic process, gave a return of 70 per cent tin.
The discovery was made on Newstead Station by a poor shepherd named Joseph Wills, who collected bits of quartz and sapphires and, one day, a strange metal lying near an old saw pit.
A passing commercial traveler named McGlew took samples of this black tin oxide back to Sydney, after prudently sketching the location of the find.
"Shortly after he returned with Mr Barron of Messrs. Barron and Austin and in a month in 1871 washed out 6396 pounds of clean tin ore in a small sluice box on the Macintyre River.
Elsmore Tin Sluicing Company was built nearby from which enormous quantities of tin have been won.
This marked the introduction of the era of tin and discoveries in various parts of New England followed.
[Carlean found stream tin near the source of the Vegetable Creek.]
A rush to the tin fields of thousands of men caused the meteoric rise of adjacent townships.
Wills died shortly afterwards without benefiting by his good fortune and over his humble grave in the Newstead churchyard stands a simple headstone.
Here lieth poor Wills who found out tin,
But very little did he win.
He paved the way for other's gains,
And died neglected for his pains.
