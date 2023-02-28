A DELAY between layers of government has raised questions surrounding the rollout of a new health model across New England.
Under the Single Employer Model, junior doctors will be directly employed at local public hospitals, while still enjoying the flexibility to practice as a private GP in a local practice, under supervision, accessing the Medicare Benefits Schedule.
While Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall announced last month both state and federal governments had approved New England becoming a trial site for the Single Employer Model, Federal Health Minister Mark Butler is yet to sign off on the agreement.
His office said NSW Regional Health minister Bronnie Taylor had not completed an expression of interest for the region.
"Following the October 2022 Budget announcement to establish 10 new Single Employer Model trials, the Minister wrote to state counterparts in January to invite them to establish trials of single employer models in priority locations in their state," a spokesperson for the minister said.
"The Minister wrote to Minister Taylor inviting her Department to make an expression of interest for two trials out of the 10 funded.
"To date NSW has not provided their expression of interest in response to the Minister's invitation - but it is understood to be provided shortly.
"The Department of Health and Aged Care will work with the NSW Ministry to implement their proposed trials, as soon as they respond to the expression of interest.
"The Commonwealth will continue to work collaboratively with all states and territories, including the NSW state government, to improve access and quality of health care in the country - including through innovative approaches.
"The Albanese Government has committed to expanding single employer model (SEM) trials for rural GPs in training, which will allow GP registrars to access and retain more attractive employment conditions for the duration of their training."
ACM contacted minister Taylor's office and were redirected to Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall for a response.
Mr Marshall said nothing had changed since the announcement was first made on February 17.
His satement on February 17 said the region had been approved by both the federal and state governments as the next trial site for the successful GP Single Employer Model at the time.
"I acknowledge (and) thank federal Health Minister Mark Butler and Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor for listening to our region's legitimate concerns and our desire to implement this model, which we believe will help reverse the trend and see more GPs attracted to and remain in the region," Mr Marshall said in February.
The Single Employer Model was successfully trialled in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District in 2020, with junior doctors being employed up to four years across hospitals and private clinics.
On March 1 Ms Taylor's office said they expected the rollout would be approved by the federal health minister.
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government has already identified Hunter New England as an approved Local Health District under the Single Employer Model and has advised the Federal Labor Government of this in writing," a spokesperson said.
"The NSW Government has reiterated its position that all seven regional Local Health Districts are ready to roll out this model, which will see trainee rural generalists in the Northern Tablelands region, and other regions around the state.
"The NSW Liberals and Nationals in Government remain confident that the Commonwealth will formalise this arrangement ready for the next intake."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
