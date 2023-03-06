Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Minerama in Glen Innes to feature glowing rocks

By Newsroom
Updated March 6 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glowing rocks a special feature at this year's Minerama

IN WHAT is believed to be a first for Minerama, Graham Fraser, from Bellingen, will feature fluorescent minerals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.