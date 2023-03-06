Glowing rocks a special feature at this year's Minerama

IN WHAT is believed to be a first for Minerama, Graham Fraser, from Bellingen, will feature fluorescent minerals.
"I will have a display of beautiful fluorescent rocks and minerals from Australia and around the world," Graham says.
"Fluorescence is amazing. Under ultra violet light ordinary rocks, minerals and gems spring to life and glow in vivid colours.
"The commonest reaction is, 'OMG! How come I've never seen this before?'"
Ultra violet light is high energy light, Graham says.
"When it falls on some minerals, atoms get energised and then release the extra energy as light, which is the fluorescence you see."
There are two main UV "colours", called long wave (LW) and short wave (SW).
Minerals react differently to these.
Some glow under one but not the other, some glow in different colours.
Graham's display has both long wave and short wave UV lamps. More minerals glow under SW than under LW.
"Recent advances in LED technology have produced very powerful UV LED torches," Graham says.
"People now use them to find opal, gems and minerals generally.
"At the Fluoromins stall in the Old Pavilion there will be a range of LW and SW torches for sale, from low priced beginners' torches to very powerful ones suitable for gem hunting.
"There will also be 240v short wave lamps made in Bellingen by Fluoromins Australia."
Almost all of the rocks on display will be available for purchasing.
"There will also be collections of smaller pieces, so by getting one of these and a UV torch you will be able to get into the fascinating hobby of fluorescent minerals collecting," Graham says.
"You can bring along your own gems and minerals and see them under UV.
"Some will glow, others won't. You might be surprised."
The display is completely safe. No ultra violet light can escape from the display cabinet.
"Come along and see, chat and if you want to, buy," Graham says.
His interest in these fascinating rocks was piqued in about 1953, when he visited the technological museum in Sydney.
