Cottage with 1940s charm and potential plus

3 BED | 1 BATH | 1 CAR
This is your chance to own a captivating piece of history with loads of potential to add your own special touch.
"A variety of buyers are attracted to this home, and it sits well with investors, first-home buyers, and people drawn to the home's character," selling agent Angelina Mepham said.
Built in 1940, Number 3 Cameron Lane possesses the period's charm, features and attributes, such as high ceilings, panelling throughout and a slow-combustion stove in the kitchen.
Three good-sized bedrooms are complemented by the ample kitchen and dining area, with the loungeroom forming its own separate space.
Solar panels have been installed, and there's an animal pen, garden shed and single lock-up garage with an adjoining workshop.
"Additionally, the vendor has also been respectful of the original features and fixtures, and we find this is well received by buyers," Mepham said.
The home is ideally located within walking distance of schools, restaurants and the central business district; however, it is nestled within a quiet and peaceful neighbourhood.
The property has been recently rented for $260 a week, making it an ideal ongoing investment.
"The property is new to the market and has garnered an excellent amount of interest; we have conducted several inspections with positive feedback."
An ordinary person trying to live an extraordinary life. Sometimes successful. Sometimes not. Animal lover. Coffee fanatic. Writer. Wannabe photographer. I believe everyone has a story.
