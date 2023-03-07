Four men were required to operate each dredge: an engine driver tended to the engine and controlled the speed of the pumps, the nozzle man directed a jet of water onto the deposits working the dirt into a pump hole, the pump hole man raised and lowered the suction pipe to raise the wash to the sluicing boxes where the box man high up on the sluice boxes signalled directions to the other men to most of the heavier tin mineral remained in the ripples in the box.