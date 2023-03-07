Skeleton Creek tin mining history was recorded by David Cunningham in the 'Land of the Beardies Bulletin' No. 35, 2005.
"I have been unable to find anyone who knows the original of the name 'Skeleton Creek'," he wrote.
The tin-bearing deposits were discovered at Skeleton Creek in the mid-1870s.
Development was hampered by land lease holders who were reluctant to work the ground themselves.
Continued prospecting of surface tin gravels led by degrees to the discovery of tin veins, and in 1907 dredging commenced giving the fields a new lease on life.
At one time there were about 300 people living at Skeleton Creek area and the village contained a school, a large dance hall and a Chinese Joss House.
The early Chinese miners removed the dug-over gravel with wheelbarrows.
Ore was transported in bags slung at each end of a wooden pole caried on a man's shoulders as he made his way through the bush to Skeleton Creek where the ore was washed.
Three big tin mining dredges operated at Skeleton Creek at one time following the discovery of substantial deposits of tin ore.
Four men were required to operate each dredge: an engine driver tended to the engine and controlled the speed of the pumps, the nozzle man directed a jet of water onto the deposits working the dirt into a pump hole, the pump hole man raised and lowered the suction pipe to raise the wash to the sluicing boxes where the box man high up on the sluice boxes signalled directions to the other men to most of the heavier tin mineral remained in the ripples in the box.
Several companies operated, including 1920 Skeleton Creek dredging Company; 1923 Copes Creek Central Dredging Company; 1927 Inverell Dredging Syndicate; 1938 The Blue Hole Dredging Syndicate (Messrs Beatty and Baker) and 1958 - F G Thomas.
Chasing miners is often a fruitless task as gold/tin etc., fever often saw these hopefuls disappear as they hurried off at any rumour of a new discovery.
There will be a shuttle bus from the showground to our gem of a museum - open 9 to 4 Friday to Sunday of Minerama.
Those with a Minerama wristband will be charged only a gold coin, and our machinery shed will be open and our archives has files of miners and mines.
