Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Glen Innes VIEW Club holds its AGM

By Newsroom
Updated March 8 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The executive committee members were elected at the VIEW Club AGM in February. Picture supplied

Glen Innes View Club held the 2023 AGM last month with close to 50 members in attendance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.