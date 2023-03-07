Glen Innes View Club held the 2023 AGM last month with close to 50 members in attendance.
The branch has been running for more than 50 years in Glen Innes with a strong and proud history of supporting the community.
The many achievements of 2022 were highlighted during the AGM including a record contribution to state office for the winter and Christmas appeals along with $2950 to support the Smith Family "Learning for Life" programs in schools.
The Glen Innes Branch also hosted a number of wonderful social events, birthday luncheon, cards and bowls days along with a successful fundraising soup luncheon.
It's wonderful to see View Club defy the trend of some other voluntary organisations facing falling membership as the branch continues to see membership grow. Month by month.
The AGM saw a dedicated group of willing volunteers elect headed by the popular and indefatigable President Kerry.
Glen Innes View Club meets on the second Thursday of the month 10.30am at the Glen Innes services Club and new members are always welcome.
