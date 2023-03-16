Glen Innes Examiner
Business

A new pub in New England will open for St Patrick's Day

By Rachel Gray
Updated March 22 2023 - 12:28pm, first published March 16 2023 - 6:30pm
Petar, left, and his wife Jessica Grulovic are opening the Red Lion Tavern in Glencoe as a Celtic-themed country pub. Picture supplied

A new Celtic-themed country pub opened just in time for St Patrick's Day.

Rachel Gray

Journalist

