HUNDREDS of firefighters were in New England over the weekend as part of the annual North Field Exercise.
It is a significant training event for the RFS and brings in volunteers and members from across New South Wales and Queensland.
A number of skills were tested across the weekend in various roles including firefighting, catering, communications and incident management functions
It is one of the biggest gatherings of the year and has been running for more than 20 years.
All of the crews were put through their paces in multiple events over the weekend.
It included gas fire, timed team event, truck maintenance, pump maintenance, road crash rescue scenario, car fire, kitchen fire demonstration, pumping exercise, structure fire, burn-over/ overrun and electrical scenarios.
The scenarios consist of simulated Motor Vehicle Accidents, Structure fires, pumping exercises, LPG Gas fires and First Aid incidents. All scenarios are located in and around the Glen Innes showground.
