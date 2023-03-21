Cultural diversity was on show as Glen Innes came out in force to celebrate Harmony Day 2023 on March 21.
It was a magnificent celebration with Aboriginal Land Council CEO Phillip Winzer speaking a traditional Ngoorabul language Welcome to Country and acting as the emcee.
About 250 guests from the wider district were treated to a colourful costume parade featuring kilts, Latin dance, Bollywood, Indian and Philipino national costumes.
Meanwhile the entertainment could be described as world class featuring the Glen Innes School Dancers, Deepwater Public School Choir, Glen Innes Public School leaders poetry, Filo Momshies, Cool Choir, Jacaranda Dancers, Jazz and children's Indian dance, Danthonia community choir and singer Matt Scullion.
The happy crowd chatted, clapped and danced in their seats and walkers with appreciations of such incredible entertainment.
The club was adorned with costumes and flags from around the word and a magnificent cake big enough for the masses was the fitting finale.
