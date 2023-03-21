"An army marches on its stomach," Ken Halliday wrote about feeding the soldiers in army camps in 'Glen Innes Remembers', 1995.
In the darkest days of World War II Maurice Purdue of the New England Gardens in Meade Street produced fruit and vegetables to feed 7500 soldiers, many from the 8th Division as they passed through the local army camps.
At that time the New England Gardens business had expanded to serve Inverell, Armidale, and Tamworth with one of his 'key' men living in Armidale where he rented a cool room, and another in Brisbane buying fruit and vegetables from the market which were sent to Glen Innes by train.
He was contracted by the Department of Supplies to provide fruit and vegetables for the 6000 troops camped at Shannon Vale plus another 1,500 camped at Armidale and Werris Creek.
Mr Purdue had to find a frost-free area that would allow an all-year-round operation, so he bought a farm at Bonville near Coffs Harbour where produce was harvested and sent to Glen Innes on trucks under a 'lend lease' arrangement with the army.
During the war years Mr Purdue travelled regularly to the Sydney markets but because there were no Sunday trains, he would leave Glen Innes on Saturday evening and after buying early on Monday morning, he supervised the loading onto railway trucks for Glen Innes.
The army orders were varied and phoned through to the office daily, where quick calculations had to be made and the orders put together before the Army trucks arrived.
During the summer months when stone fruit was plentiful on the Tablelands it was not uncommon for Mr Purdue to buy entire crops from orchardists.
Mrs Purdue ran the office single handed, having the records checked every three months by an accountant from Sydney because of the army contracts.
The New England Gardens contract with the army was at the lowest price he could manage as part of Mr Purdue's contribution to the war effort.
When the war ended the Purdues had lost their son Donald who was killed during an RAAF flying mission over Italy and were both physically exhausted from their own long and laborious war effort at New England Gardens.
Other camps were at the showground and the golf course, and troop trains regularly drew into the railway station.
