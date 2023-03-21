The state election is only a few days away as I write this. That means that come Saturday night, many of us will likely be off to bed with one of two feelings as the results come in: happiness or disappointment.
How deeply you will feel these emotions will depend upon how important you think politics is. The winner of the election will be responsible for things as significant as education and health care.
The COVID pandemic showed us that states can wield more power over the minutiae of our lives than I suspect most of us realised. Isn't it vitally important that we get the right party in government?
READ MORE:
Although it is becoming a less popular thought in modern Australia, Christians have always taken heart in knowing that even the most powerful ruler is ultimately accountable to God.
An example of this is seen in the Apostle Paul, who, in about the year 64 or 65AD, wrote to a young Church, "I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people - for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness."
But what kind of ruler was Paul living under when he wrote this? Surely no one so corrupt and dangerous as the people we want to keep out of office in our own time! Actually, Paul wrote these words during the reign of the Roman emperor Nero.
In 64AD, Rome burned. A rumour quickly began to spread that Nero himself, looking to clear space for a new building project, was responsible for the fire. Nero is famously said to have fiddled as he watched Rome burn. Nero tried hard to dispel this rumour, but his usual bag of political tricks was not working.
The ancient writer Tacitus tells us what Nero tried next. "To get rid of the report, Nero fastened the guilt and inflicted the most exquisite tortures on a class hated for their abominations, called "Christians" by the populace." What kind of tortures, you may ask? Tacitus tells us something about this as well.
"Mockery of every sort was added to their deaths. Covered with the skins of beasts, they were torn by dogs and perished, or were nailed to crosses, or were doomed to the flames and burnt, to serve as a nightly illumination, when daylight had expired."
If emperors had been made to face elections, you don't get the impression that Christians like Paul would have voted for Nero! In our modern world, we'd expect a social media campaign targeting Nero for all the wicked things he had done. Celebrities would be piping up to let us all know that if Nero is returned to office, they are all moving to a different, more enlightened empire.
However, Paul encourages the young churches of the Roman Empire to pray even for the likes of Nero. To pray even for the man who was killing their friends and family for no reason other than the faith they professed.
Why? Because they placed their ultimate trust in one who is above even the emperor. They knew that Nero would be made to give an account for how he wielded the power that God had given him. They knew that God could put a better ruler in place to promote peace and justice (and in time he would). So they trusted in God above politicians.
I'll watch the election results roll in on Saturday night. Whether or not it is the result I want remains to be seen. But either way, I am not going to lose sleep. Instead, I'll continue to do as Paul instructed Christians to do, and I'll get on with praying for whoever is given the enormous task of leading our state.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.