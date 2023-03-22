Explore this hidden luxury in the valley

A second entry from the entertaining space leads to a light-filled living room that boasts cathedral ceilings and a loft. Each bedroom is carpeted with built-in wardrobes, while the main has an ensuite, built-in wardrobes, and French doors opening out to the verandah. Wood heaters and reverse-cycle air-conditioning ensure efficient temperature control in the home. Outside is a number of high-quality sheds and garages, a cubby house, water tanks to the capacity of 73,600 litres and two bores.