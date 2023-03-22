Explore this hidden luxury in the valley

6 BED | 2 BATH | 15 CAR
In the heart of the Furracabad Valley lies a property that feels like a secret treasure, full of beauty and grandeur. Number 937 Furracabad Road is set on 1.71 hectares in the valley, surrounded by a formal English garden setting that looks straight out of a romantic movie set.
The exterior only hints at what awaits inside through any of the French doors. "It has so many features," selling agent Nellie Hayes said. "Including high ceilings and an enormous sunroom, with a stunning outlook to the garden from every room."
With six bedrooms, two living rooms and two bathrooms, the home has been thoughtfully designed with a large open-plan kitchen area and dining room that opens onto an outdoor entertaining space. This space, ideal for dining in the open air, has its own kitchenette.
A second entry from the entertaining space leads to a light-filled living room that boasts cathedral ceilings and a loft. Each bedroom is carpeted with built-in wardrobes, while the main has an ensuite, built-in wardrobes, and French doors opening out to the verandah. Wood heaters and reverse-cycle air-conditioning ensure efficient temperature control in the home. Outside is a number of high-quality sheds and garages, a cubby house, water tanks to the capacity of 73,600 litres and two bores.
"Interested parties so far include retirees from Brisbane and its outskirts, large families and other families returning to their hometown," Nellie said. "Buyers are attracted to Glen Innes for its climate and proximity to larger towns north and south without having the everyday hustle and bustle."
