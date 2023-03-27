DOZENS of family members returned to the region to celebrate the 100th birthday of Roy Wells.
Mr Wells was visited by Glen Innes mayor Rob Banham and State MP Adam Marshall on Friday March 24.
Family and friends continued the celebrations with Roy the following day at Emmaville.
All six of his children were there along with wife Edna, who turns 90 this year.
The couple have 18 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren spread across the country.
Their youngest daughter Debbie Wells is a three-time Olympian who Roy trained when she was a teenager.
"He's a real family man and has always done anything for us," Debbie Wells said.
"If any of us ever need him, he's always there.
"We're a very close-knit family and mum and dad have done a great job of keeping us together."
Debbie and her siblings Allan, Colin, Lois, Sandra and Sue all grew up in Emmaville.
She paid tribute to her mother for helping her father reach the 100-year milestone.
"I think it's mum, she cooks beautiful meals for him all the time and they're always really happy," Debbie said.
"He only handed in his driver's license a few years ago, so he's still really sharp and knows what's going on in the world.
"He looks great and he was really happy to get a letter from the King and Prime Minister."
Mr Wells served in World War II and spent time in Borneo.
In 2020, he was acknowledged with a medallion as part of the 75th anniversary of the end of war.
One of his proudest achievements was training his daughter to become an Olympian.
Debbie was known Australia-wide as the Emmaville Express and represented Australia at the Montreal, Moscow and Los Angeles Olympics.
She became one of only a handful of Australian track and field triple Olympians.
She was a three-time 100m and two-time 200m sprint champion and competed in her first Olympics in 1976.
"He coached me for many years and was a big part of my career, particularly leading into my first Olympics when I was 15," she said.
"He wasn't that knowledgeable at the start but he just used common sense of how to do it and he knew what would work for me.
"I appreciate that because he travelled all over the countryside with me while mum and the rest of the kids were back in Emmaville.
"That was a big sacrifice for him and he's always been a man with a lot of great qualities."
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
