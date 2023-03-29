Property of the week: 384 Furracabad Road, Glen Innes

384 Furracabad Road, Glen Innes
This stunning property needs only one thing: a new owner searching for that dream rural lifestyle in New England.
The modern six-bedroom house is surrounded by lush manicured lawn and mature trees, and set on 19 hectares (47 acres) of the highly productive soil that the Furracabad region is renown for.
The fully fenced property has five paddocks, two dams (one with a small jetty), creek frontage (with two bridges) and a set of steel cattle yards, a double-bay shed, a large shed with cool room and plenty of space for a workshop and storage.
Selling agent Matthew Velcich says the location is a highlight of this elite property, offering serenity and acreage yet just 3km from Glen Innes.
"The house itself has high-end finishes and plenty of places for entertaining," he says.
"There's spacious open-plan living with a gourmet kitchen, dining and lounge, a second living/rumpus room, a large undercover deck and a terrific fire pit area in the garden with built-in seating."
The stylish kitchen features a kitchen island, dishwasher, cupboards galore and plenty of work benches.
