Course to improve capabilities of our local community groups

Community leaders from across the region have come together in Glen Innes for a program developing leadership skills.
Bringing together volunteers from community groups from around Glen Innes, Inverell and Tenterfield, the course, Creating Capability and Confidence for Community Champions, will run for four months.
In that time, participants will be equipped with the skills, motivation and networks to lead change in their business, community or volunteer group.
It is being delivered by Glen Innes Natural Resources Advisory Committee (GLENRAC) and presented by award-winning business leader and trainer, Julia Spicer OAM, from Engage and Create Consulting in Goondiwindi.
"Volunteer community groups have been the backbone of rural society for decades and we have a huge diversity of community groups in the New England and North West region," GLENRAC Chair, Julie Firth, said.
"Community group members provide their skills and enthusiasm to lead towards common goals that benefit the community.
"But with that passion and drive comes responsibility, commitment and, increasingly, a requirement to meet high governance standards.
"A lack of confidence in these areas can hinder a group's ability to reach its goals," she said
Assistance like that offered in this series of educational workshops, she said, will spark renewed confidence and help local groups.
Good governance was the topic discussed on Monday, March 27 when the group met at the tearooms of Glen Innes showground.
Different venues are being used with the Glen Innes District Services Club also set to host one of the workshops.
The project also includes online rural leadership modules.
It has been developed for existing, emerging and future leaders who are working or volunteering in community, business or government roles including sport and recreation, art, culture and community groups.
Participants taking part are passionate about connecting with others, contributing to the region and making a difference in their field.
Modules in the course are being delivered over the four months and will include the creating a clear vision, values for leadership, how to lead through change, board dynamics, working in a team, decision making skills, time management, legal requirements of leaders, communication, networking and conflict resolution.
This series of workshops is funded by the federal government.
