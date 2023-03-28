Possibly there are no house cows milked in our area these days.
Many people will remember the need to be home in time to 'get the cows in' in the afternoon and pen the calves apart from them to be sure of a good full udder of milk the next morning.
Up early to sit on an uncomfortable stump to milk into the recycled kerosene tin with a wire handle.
READ MORE:
Of course, the farm cat whose job was to keep down the numbers of rats and mice in the barn would be there hoping for the odd squirt.
Separating the milk into cream and skim milk - that ping when the correct pace was reached - and skim milk often fattened pigs.
(A simpler way to get cream was to set the milk in a shallow pan and wait for the cream to rise to the top.)
Churning the cream into butter with the buttermilk used for making the best scones or dabbed on the milkmaid's face to improve her complexion.
The worst part of butter making was adding the salt after washing the butter - that salt always seemed to sting even the smallest cut on your hands.
Then the essential meticulous washing up and scalding every pieces of the separator and churn - the jangle of running those numerous separator discs onto the metal bar.
Numerous dairy farms flourished in the district in earlier days.
The Red Range Dairy Factory opened in 1909 and by 1922 served 91 suppliers.
A G Wilmott managed the Deepwater factory.
There were dairy farms at Glencoe, Pinkett, Shannon Vale, Glen Elgin, Moggs Swamp, Stonehenge, Yarrow Creek, Henry River, and Mt Slow and others scattered round the district.
In 1922 the 41,000-acre Ben Lomond Estate had the largest milking plant in New England with eight sets of NZ 'Gane' milking machine for its mostly purebred Ayrshires herd.
The original Glen Innes Dairy Co-Op factory established before 1900 by J F Chaffey was in Bourke Street and later moved to beside the railway line. It was famous for Golden Wattle brand butter which was exported overseas.
Even before the Dairy Co-Op Factory there had been little factory with just a large separator to treat the milk and a butter making plant at "The Old Brewery".
This may have been in east Taylor Street near the highway.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.