Allen Crosthwaite (inset) and the planned rail trail which is set to eventually run 103 kilometres from Armidale to Glen Innes. Picture supplied.

TENSIONS are building within lobby groups over plans to remove part of the train line in New England.



The first stage of the rail trail is a 35.5km stretch between Glen Innes and Ben Lomond.



The rail trail requires the removal of the train line and would be designed for cyclists and pedestrians.



Glen Innes mayor Rob Banham spoke positively about the move, saying he had read about very successful rail trails operating in regional communities.



The majority of councillors supported it, with only one - Tim Alt - voting against the motion.



Meanwhile, a group determined to restore the Great Northern railway line stand in opposition.

Tenterfield engineer Allen Crosthwaite ran as an independent in the Lismore electorate at the state election.

The major focus of his campaign was the viability of re-opening the Great Northern railway between Armidale and Wallangarra.



"The (Glen Innes) mayor needs to update his knowledge on trains," Mr Crosthwaite said.



"Governments don't build train lines anymore. They are built by private consortiums using private public partnership.



"Our view is that rail trails and train lines can coexist in most cases."

The project is planned to eventually run between Armidale and Glen Innes, with Armidale Regional Council responsible for the section south of Ben Lomond.



Crosthwaite said he was pushing ahead with his focus on train restoration, which would help a number of communities improve in agriculture, housing and infrastructure.



Originally, he struggled to find support from politicians to fund a feasibility study or support building a section of the line from Wallangarra to Tenterfield.



He said he has made some contacts recently after his campaign and will continue to push his cause at state and national level.

During the election his policies also focussed on reaching 50 per cent renewables by 2030 along with addressing jobs and infrastructure.

"I am an electrical engineer with energy experience - future energy mix, sugar milling experience, and understand big spend projects," he said.



"Trains can reach Sydney in nine hours and faster than trucks.

"This will save 96,000 litres of diesel every day and is viable with freight of 600 containers each day.

"This corridor is unique and faster than the coastal line.



"The train line will revitalise little communities like Guyra, Llangothlin, Deepwater, Dundee, Bolivia and Sandy Flats," he said.

