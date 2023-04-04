1200 jobs in New England halth services are expected to be filled over the next five years.

That is according to ABS Labour Force which predicts growth in the Health Care and Social Assistance industry across the New England and North West region.



It would mean much needed help with people taking on roles including personal care assistants and nurse's assistants.



TAFE New South Wales aims to lead the charge by delivering targeted online health services training to students.

One in seven people in the Australian workforce are working in the Health Care and Social Assistance industry, according to 2021 Census data released in October.



Occupations that experienced strong growth include Aged and Disabled Carers, Occupational Therapists and Audiologists and Speech Pathologists.



Nursing has overtaken Building as the third most common non-school qualification in Australia, behind Business and Management and Teacher Education.

Fifty-four-year-old Kings Plains resident Lisa Worthy decided to join the health industry, having completed the Certificate III in Health Services Assistance online through TAFE Digital.



Lisa Worthy.

"After working as an early childhood teacher for 25 years, I was looking for something different. I've always had a passion for helping others, so I jumped at the opportunity to study the Certificate and pursue a new career path," Ms Worthy said.

"Being able to study online gave me much-needed flexibility and after completing work experience at Dudley Private Hospital, I gained a job as an Assistant in Nursing which I am really enjoying.

"Each day I get to help to make a difference in the lives of others, and support nurses as they care for patients with diverse needs. The course gave me useful knowledge in writing reports and implementing health care plans, so I've been able to hit the ground running.

"I've realised there's still so much to learn - and am even thinking about studying to become an enrolled nurse."



TAFE Digital Head Teacher Pooja Thapliyal said more students are choosing to study health services courses online, as the industry booms.

"As demand for skilled health workers continues to grow, we're seeing an influx of students studying courses like the Certificate III in Health Services Assistance online," Ms Thapliyal said.

"Studying online is self-paced, which provides students like Lisa with the flexibility they need to juggle other priorities while gaining the skills necessary to join the high-growth health industry.

"Our graduates go on to challenging and rewarding careers in the sector, from health service assistants and personal care assistants to nurse's assistants - the opportunities are endless."

