Inspiring women in our region's history

Elizabeth Mary Blessing lived in Glen Innes for 44 years.

The daughter of then Mayor James Healy, (he was known as The Father of the Parks), she married American dentist Walter Clinton Blessing who also later became mayor.

The Glen Innes Historical Society has a very significant Illuminated Address presented to Mrs Blessing when the family left town, and it contains the signatures of over 100 women.

Women's signatures were rare then, and usually only to be found in personal letters, and autograph books.

It was signed in 1925 by the Women of the Town and District in appreciation and gratitude for her community work.

She had been mayoress for three years, founded the local CWA, 'closely associated with women's war work and was a willing participation in all worthy pursuits.

Alice M Clifford served as Severn Shire President/Mayor.

Her pioneering path started in the 1940s when many traditional male roles became vacant because of the war, and she took on the job of cook for a team of shearers.

In 1971 she was the first woman to be elected to the Severn Shire Council, where she served for 17 years.

She was the first woman to become deputy president and then served three years as Severn Shire president 1991 - 1994 (the title was changed from President to Mayor in 1993).

She refused to agree to acquisition of a mayoral gown because of the expense involved to ratepayers.

Beatrice Crommelin MBE was Hospital Matron from 1921 to 1945.

After five years training at Casino Matron Crommelin, known as 'The Beloved Nurse,' came to Glen Innes as Operating Theatre Nurse in 1917 and was appointed matron in 1923.

Jeanie Ross Fraser wrote of her: "Her time as Matron was a period of great change and much social hardship. Great Depression of 1929-1932 brought sickness and sadness to many of the town's people.

"This was hardly overcome with more amenities and improvements created in the hospital before the long tiring years of WWII commenced in 1939.



"She tried to continue with her small and loyal staff to deliver a high standard of nursing care to the people...but by 1945 she was forced by ill health to tender her resignation."

The new nurses home was named in her honour in 1955.

