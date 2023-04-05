Junior rugby league clubs struggling to put teams on the park

Insufficient player numbers across Group 19 junior rugby league caused the postponement of the Gordon Creighton Cup.

Clubs cited a lack of numbers as a reason to withdraw on the eve of the competition.

But NSW Rugby League was surprised to hear clubs were struggling for numbers.

Glen Innes minor league president Shad Bailey said it was a difficult decision to make.

"One club pulled out altogether due to insufficient numbers and then other clubs had dropped teams, due to player numbers and then we also faced the hurdle of the under 7s not being able to play with under 8s," he said.

"There has always been an under 8s competition, now they have introduced under 7s. Now under 7s can't play with under 8s until they go through a tackle ready program.

"But the kids that already completed the tackle ready program last year still can't do it, they have to go back and complete it again."

Bailey said the Glen Innes club is still hoping they can host the event later in the year.

"We still look to hold it in hopefully the July holidays because it is something close to our heart and is something that needs to happen," he said.

"It was obviously disappointing but we understand the pressures that are happening now, especially smaller clubs."

When ACM contacted NSWRL regional coordinator Harrison Hunter asking why "several clubs" were struggling, he couldn't understand, stating "numbers across Group 19 are up 25 per cent on this time last year."



"So I don't know how 7 of the 8 clubs have said to you they're struggling."

The governing body has opted to introduce single age groups - under 6s, under 7s, under 8s, under 9s, under 10s, under 11s and under 12s - in an effort to give children more game time.

Bailey believes clubs will find it difficult to field teams in every division.

"Single age groups has put a big burden on the smaller clubs," he said.

"It came to fruition on the weekend with clubs struggling for numbers.

"We understand and hopefully things iron out and we can go ahead in July."

But Hunter said the decision was made collectively.

"Single age groups was presented at the AGM off last year's raw data, which showed it was viable for 6s to 10s as the number base was already there," he said.

"All clubs there agreed on this, and all agreed that it was a starting point to keep growing.

"So instead of having 14 teams in mini football you're now looking up to 28.

"We also know that this may not be possible for smaller centres such as Bingara, and there is no obligation on them to field every age."

