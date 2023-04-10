Fascinating messages you will find at the cemetery

Some moments force you to think about the big questions of life.

There is an old story of a young man walking through a cemetery one day when he happens upon a tombstone with the message: "Pause stranger, when you pass me by. As you are now, so once was I. As I am now, so you will be. So prepare for death and follow me!"



Contemplating the meaning of the message before him, the man notices that someone had scratched a reply on the same grave. He moved close enough to read, "To follow you, I'll not consent until I know which way you went!"

In the week leading up to easter, I spent a few days in Newtown, an inner suburb of Sydney.



One morning I decided to fill some time by going for a walk and came across St Stephen's Anglican Church. It's a magnificent old building designed in the 1840s by Edmund Blacket, one of the great architects of his day. However, much of my time was spent looking around the cemetery within the Church's grounds.

Cemeteries have long fascinated me as they provide a window into the past. There are many little details I look for. The size of the grave, when and for how long the person lived, what part of the world they came from and what they did for a living, and what family they may have left behind. I read these details and try to imagine what life might have been like for them.

Yet, I find the personal inscriptions that are often included most fascinating. It may be a verse of scripture, a line of poetry, or a note of love from their loved ones. In these moments, you get a glimpse beyond external biographical details into the person's inner thought world. They are often little hints about what the individual believed about life and death, the nature of our existence, what they believed to be most important or what lay for them beyond the grave.

As I walked around St Stephen's cemetery, there were many fascinating graves. But one monument captured my attention more than any other. It read, "In memory of the many humble, undistinguished, unknown, unremembered folk buried in this cemetery, whose names are not written in the book of history, but are written in the book of life."

As I pondered those words, I thought about the graves I had just looked at.



Many of the tombstones had fallen over. Graffiti was found on others. Often the sandstone was so weather worn that the inscriptions could no longer be read.



Even those who had once lovingly erected and cared-for monuments to their loved ones were long dead and buried. It may be fair to say that the vast majority of people buried in that place are totally forgotten to this world.

At the same time, I pondered what happened on that first Easter Sunday and the promise of eternal life offered by the risen Jesus.



I thought about the message I was preparing for our easter services only a few days later.



I began to feel anew the profound truth of that plaque surrounding me. The passage of time has not led to God forgetting his people.



That moment was a wonderful reminder to me to hear afresh the voice of Jesus, as countless millions who have gone before us have. A voice heard not from beyond the grave but from the one who has overcome it. A voice saying, "Prepare for death and follow me."

David Robinson is the Anglican Minister in Glen Innes

