Dr Richard Lynch in shorts on the steps of Crommelin House in 1960 with (front from left) Sr Sullivan, Sr L Sturtridge, Margaret Galvin, Matron M Isaacs, Nr Arleen Dean (Hamel).

Thanks to a Veterans Affairs grant for a fit-for-purpose museum display case, a new exhibition of a collection of war mementos has opened in the Services Memorial Room in The Land of the Beardies Museum.

Some of these items were brought back by Dr Richard Bartley Lynch for his goddaughter, Suzanne Streeter.

Born in 1896 in Bathurst, the youngest of eight children, Dr Lynch commenced medical studies at Sydney University after topping the state in the Leaving Certificate.

When he qualified, he had achieved second place in the School of Medicine.

He gained experience in Sydney and then Emmaville before 'hanging up his shingle' in Glen Innes in 1931 where he practiced for many years on the corner of Bourke and Church Streets.

He enlisted as a Medical Officer in the AIF in March 1941 and his war years prompted the writing of this article in an unnamed and undated newspaper cutting when, having been on the Glen Innes Municipal Council since 1944 he was elected mayor in 1959.

It noted that he "presided at a council meeting ... in shorts and shirt sleeves.



"Dressing in shorts is the healthy and sensible way to live - I don't care a tuppenny dump, who knows it," he said.

"A mayoral chain and mayoral robes cost a fantastic price. They are a sheer waste of the ratepayers' money which should be spent on a thousand other things first."

He first got the idea of wearing shorts in 1942 when he was medical officer with the AIF in the Middle East and Palestine, where he served three years and shorts were a must.

"When I came back, I decided shorts were a very good idea, so I decided not to get out of them during summer."

A lengthy obituary in the Glen Innes Examiner on May 3, 1962, described him as "a man of many talents, his accomplishments were numerous and divers, and in his thirty years' residence he made an impact of such depth on so many facets of the community life that this aggregate contribution assumed unique properties.

"Apart from the profession to which he had given dedicated service, Dr Lynch found exercise for his active brain and an outlet for inexhaustible energy in music, photography, geology [and knitting]."

Memorial gates in his memory were erected at the sporting oval in west Glen Innes.

