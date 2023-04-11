TALENTED musicians from across regional NSW will have the chance to play alongside the Sydney Youth Orchestra in New England.



The orchestra is kick-starting its 50-year anniversary by bringing 180 of its best performers to a five-day camp at Armidale.



They will be joined by 80 kids from regional areas across the state with the group being hosted by The Armidale School.



There will be a performance at Glen Innes on April 14 before its major show in Armidale the following day.



Sydney Youth Orchestra chief executive Mia Patoulious said it's the first time they've taken four orchestra's on the road together.

The Sydney Youth Orchestra have joined kids from regional areas for a camp in New England this week. Picture supplied.

"This is probably our most ambitious camp to date and we wanted to do something big for our 50-year celebrations" she said.



"We've flown up some tutors and some fabulous musicians from Sydney, but we're also working with some of the local talent in and around Armidale, too."

"We had the North West region identified as an area all the way back before the pandemic, so it has been on our radar for a while.

"The Armidale School is able to accommodate everyone and the conservatorium has welcomed us with open arms.



"We're doing some additional workshops for HSC music students and a whole raft of extra activities we didn't initially plan."

The camp is free for the 80 regional participants who live more than 200 kilometres from the Sydney CBD and includes training, meals, accommodation and travel expenses.

"There is a big contingent from the North West and right across the state," Ms Patoulious said.



"They all applied through an expression of interest and if they're musical level and instruments matched they were pretty well straight in."

The camp is In partnership with the Department of Regional Youth who covered the cost for all the regional participants.

The main group will also benefit from spending a week outside the city.

"There will be some of them who haven't played outside of Sydney," Ms Patoulious said.



"These kids are quite incredible and they will bring a lot of energy with them.

"It can be a lonely pursuit sometimes and a lot of them practice alone for at least three hours a day.

"I look forward to them meeting the regional kids and see the friendships and what they can come up with together.

"I'm sure they'll want to put on a memorable performance and we're just happy that we can provide these opportunities for them."

The Glen Innes concert will be at the Chapel Theatre from 1.30pm to 3pm.



Armidale Secondary College will host the second concert at 12pm.



Tickets can be purchased at https://syo.com.au/yoc-more-info/

