Hardworking 16-year-old Nia Teece has been awarded the TAFE NSW Bert Evans Scholarship to assist her with her studies. Picture by Gareth Gardner

It takes guts to leave home and strike out on your own at 15, but for apprentice hairdresser Nia Teece diving straight into the deep end has been worth it.

"It's definitely been hard work, especially with me being so young, but I'm very intuitive," Ms Teece said.

Originally from Glen Innes, the teenager made the move to Tamworth to pursue her passion for hairdressing.



She thanked her aunt, who has worked in the industry for more than 40 years, for giving her the inspiration to dream big.

"I've always wanted to get into the hairdressing industry. I do have huge ambitions. I do want to go as far as I possibly can in the future, all the way to opening my own salon," Ms Teece said.

Now 16, Ms Teece is in her second year of study at TAFE NSW Tamworth and already has invaluable work experience from working in Tribecca and Co on Peel Street.

"She is mature beyond her years, shows initiative and has strong communication skills," owner of Tribecca and Co. Rebecca Trigg said.



Three other apprentices also work at Tribecca and Co, and Ms Trigg said she puts a lot of effort into training up the young blood.

"It was a big risk for me to take Nia on because she had few family here in Tamworth, we've become the family. We do everything like a family in here. We take them driving, to the doctors. It's a big decision to take them on, but that's what you do as the owner of a business," Ms Trigg said.



She also said it's important for business owners in the hairdressing industry like herself to give young people a chance, as many young stylists drop out of their courses or move into other careers after becoming disillusioned with the profession.

Owner of Tribecca and Co. Rebecca Trigg says Nia has become part of the family. Picture by Gareth Gardner

"We need to encourage our talented young apprentices like Nia, so that the industry continues to provide quality hair stylists into the future," Ms Trigg said.



Life in the hair salon certainly isn't all roses, with long hours and relatively lower pay compared to other industries further contributing to the labour shortage in the industry.

Even before the pandemic, a report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics released in 2020 said the hairdressing industry has been experiencing a labour shortage for the last 20 years.

More recent statistics from the National Skills Commission say the hairdressing industry is expected to grow strongly over the next 10 years with 10 per cent more job opportunities available, substantial growth for an industry already in a labour shortage.



Ms Teece agreed there's an ample number of jobs on offer for hairdressers in Tamworth.



"Coming from such a small country town, the opportunities here in Tamworth are pretty much endless," Ms Teece said.

