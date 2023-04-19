Story behind the hymn that means so much

Words from hymns like Just as I Am can bring comfort and assurance.

A favourite old hymn of many people I know is Charlotte Elliott's "Just as I Am."



Whenever I sing it, I am especially grabbed by the words of the third verse;

Just as I am - though tossed about

With many a conflict, many a doubt,

Fightings and fears within, without,

- O Lamb of God, I come!

I know that I am not alone among Christian people in having moments when my shortcomings, whether real or imagined, cause me to worry about what God really thinks about me.



In those moments, Elliott's words are not hard to own as if my own.

However, it was only recently that I came across the story of the circumstances in which this hymn was written.



Elliott lived a long life, from 1791-1871, and had either been born or, early in life become, invalid.



Surrounded by high energy and high-achieving family and acquaintances, her limitations would haunt her physically, emotionally, and spiritually.



It was amidst a particularly dark moment of inner turmoil that she was inspired to write her great hymn. Her nephew, Rev. Handley Moule, would recount the circumstances in 1897

"Ill health still beset her ... it often caused her the peculiar pain of a seeming uselessness in her life while the circle around her was full of unresting service-ableness for God. Such a time of trial marked the year 1834, when she was 45 years old.

"Her brother, the Rev. H. V. Elliott, had not long before conceived the plan of St. Mary's Hall, at Brighton - a school designed to give, at nominal cost, a high education to the daughters of clergymen.



"In aid of St. Mary's Hall there was to be held a bazaar. Westfield Lodge was all astir; every member of the large circle was occupied morning and night in the preparations, with the one exception of the ailing sister Charlotte - as full of eager interest as any of them, but physically fit for nothing.

"The night before the bazaar she was kept wakeful by distressing thoughts of her apparent uselessness; and these thoughts passed - by a transition easy to imagine - into a spiritual conflict, till she questioned the reality of her whole spiritual life, and wondered whether it were anything better than an illusion of the emotions, an illusion ready to be sorrowfully dissolved.

"The next day, the busy day of the bazaar, she lay upon her sofa ... The troubles of the night came back upon her with such force that she felt they must be met and conquered in the grace of God.



"She gathered up in her soul the great certainties, not of her emotions, but of her salvation: her Lord, his power, his promise.



"And taking pen and paper from the table she deliberately set down in writing, for her own comfort, 'the formula of her faith.'

"Hers was a heart that always tended to express its depths in verse. So in verse she restated to herself the gospel of pardon, peace, and heaven."

From that pen flowed words that have been sung by countless millions of people ever since.



Words that expressed a confidence born not of anything in her but born of the promises of God.



Words that people like me continue to find comfort and assurance in as we dwell upon them.

Just as I am - without one plea,

But that Thy blood was shed for me,

And that Thou bidst me come to Thee,

- O Lamb of God, I come!

Just as I am - Thy love unknown

Has broken every barrier down;

Now to be Thine, yea, Thine alone,

- O Lamb of God, I come!