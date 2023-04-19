The state government has confirmed the delay to this year's budget will not affect hospital projects under construction in the Northern Tablelands electorate.



Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall had raised concerns about the impact of the state government's decision to delay its first Budget to September and what it could mean for the delivery of the projects at Glen Innes and Moree.

But it was not a concern shared by the state government who told the Moree Champion and the Glen Innes Examiner that the funding would be available.



Mr Marshall has called on the Treasurer and Health Minister to urgently clarify what the deferral of the next State Budget will mean for the start of construction on the new $80 million Moree Hospital, $50 million Glen Innes Hospital and the continued construction of the $8.5 million new Glen Innes Ambulance Station.



"While last year's Budget allocated funds for all three critical health projects, that money - as well as all money for all other areas of government - runs out at the end of June," Mr Marshall said.

"Traditionally, Parliament considers the government's proposed Budget in June each year and approves the funding for government expenditure and planned infrastructure projects.

Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall is seeking clarification from the state government after it was announced the budget would be deferred until September. Picture supplied

"This week the Treasurer announced the delay of a fresh Budget until September and he now needs to clarify what this will mean for our region's projects come the end of this financial year.

"Will they be delayed or slowed down? Will they grind to a complete halt? Or will 'bridging' funding be allocated to ensure these projects proceed as scheduled until fresh capital funds are allocated in September's Budget?

"I would hate to think the Budget delay is a stalling tactic to quietly push back or kick our health projects down the road, which is why I have written urgent letters to both the Treasurer and Health Minister requesting their immediate advice on how the Budget deferral will impact the project delivery timeframes.

"The community campaigned hard for these three health projects and the new government needs to provide clarity and ensure they are not delayed just because they have pushed back the date of their first Budget"

Mr Marshall said all three projects were critical infrastructure for the region and he would keep the pressure on the government to see them delivered on schedule.

"A design and build tenderer was approved and announced for the new Moree District Hospital project in February this year and for the Glen Innes District Hospital and Ambulance Station, which is now under construction, in January," he said.



"The community and I eagerly await clarification around these projects from Minister for Health Ryan Park and Treasurer Daniel Mookhey to ensure they are not impacted by the decision to push back the Budget."

A spokesperson for the NSW Government said the September State Budget will not impact upon the availability of funding for the operation of government business.

"The NSW Government will ensure relevant supply arrangements are in place to ensure funding is available for the continued delivery of Government services from 1 July 2023 to the tabling of the 2023-24 State Budget," the spokesperson said.

