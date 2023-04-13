Tracey McCosker

Tracey McCosker has been appointed as the new chief executive of Hunter New England Local Health District.

Ms McCosker has been acting in the role following the resignation of Michael DiRienzo in February.

Ms McCosker has held senior positions across Hunter New England Local Health District's finance, corporate and clinical services.

She was chief executive of NSW Health Pathology from 2012, leading the establishment of an integrated statewide public pathology service.

Chair of the District's Board, Dr Martin Cohen, said Ms McCosker had demonstrated leadership, dedication and innovative-thinking, with a strong focus on providing patient-centered care and supporting the ongoing health and wellbeing of our workforce.

"The Board welcomes Tracey's ongoing appointment and looks forward to continuing to work with her, the District's executive and colleagues to deliver high-quality healthcare and serve our healthcare staff, patients, carers, and communities throughout the Hunter and New England regions," he said.



The Newcastle Herald reported on December 23 last year that a mediator was working to resolve tensions within the health district, in particular between the executive team and Mr DiRienzo.

The health district said at the time that Mr DiRienzo would take six weeks of annual leave.

Hunter New England Health's leadership team consists of 15 executives, including the chief executive.

Executive director of medical services Professor Trish Davidson AM and the John Hunter Hospital's executive general manager Leanne Johnson both announced late last year that they would be leaving their roles in January.

The Herald understands part of the mediator's role was to facilitate discussions between Mr DiRienzo and John Hunter Hospital doctors, after 93 per cent of 162 surgeons, anaesthetists, obstetricians and gynaecologists polled in last October voted "no confidence" in Hunter New England Health's senior management.

The poll also found that 82 per cent of surgeons had been directed to change patients' clinical urgency categories to meet NSW Health's elective surgery benchmarks, prompting an audit to investigate the claims.



